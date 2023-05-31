English
    East West Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore in March 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 109.04% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 down 12.29% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

    East West shares closed at 4.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.4363.5561.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.4363.5561.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.3454.0254.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.035.522.46
    Depreciation0.670.470.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.822.661.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.560.882.62
    Other Income0.90-0.010.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.470.872.98
    Interest2.372.301.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.10-1.431.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.10-1.431.36
    Tax0.00-0.200.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.10-1.220.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.19--0.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-1.220.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.09-1.220.94
    Equity Share Capital24.6224.6224.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.100.08
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.100.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.100.08
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.100.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm