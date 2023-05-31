East West Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore in March 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 109.04% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 down 12.29% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

East West shares closed at 4.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.