East West Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore in March 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 109.04% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 down 12.29% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.
East West shares closed at 4.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.
|East West Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.43
|63.55
|61.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.43
|63.55
|61.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.34
|54.02
|54.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.03
|5.52
|2.46
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.47
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.82
|2.66
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|0.88
|2.62
|Other Income
|0.90
|-0.01
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.47
|0.87
|2.98
|Interest
|2.37
|2.30
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|-1.43
|1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|-1.43
|1.36
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|-1.22
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.19
|--
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-1.22
|0.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.09
|-1.22
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|24.62
|24.62
|24.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.10
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.10
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.10
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.10
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited