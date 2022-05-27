East West Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.91 crore, up 5.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.91 crore in March 2022 up 5.71% from Rs. 58.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 65.91% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022 down 40.53% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2021.

East West EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

East West shares closed at 7.71 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)