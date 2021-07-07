East West Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.56 crore, up 31.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.56 crore in March 2021 up 31.69% from Rs. 44.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021 up 81.41% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2021 up 49.38% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2020.

East West EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2020.

East West shares closed at 7.87 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.90% over the last 12 months.