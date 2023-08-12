East West Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore, down 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore in June 2023 down 25.29% from Rs. 73.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 108.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

East West shares closed at 4.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.