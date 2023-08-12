English
    East West Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore, down 25.29% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore in June 2023 down 25.29% from Rs. 73.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 108.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    East West shares closed at 4.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.8753.4373.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.8753.4373.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.3345.3466.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.112.032.18
    Depreciation0.370.670.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.523.822.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.531.561.92
    Other Income0.040.900.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.572.471.96
    Interest2.472.371.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.100.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.100.100.35
    Tax0.070.000.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.100.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.05-0.19--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.090.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.02-0.090.19
    Equity Share Capital25.0724.6224.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS---0.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS---0.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

