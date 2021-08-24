East West Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore, up 124.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore in June 2021 up 124.9% from Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 73.2% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021 up 348.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

East West shares closed at 7.23 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)