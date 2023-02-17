 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

East West Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.52% from Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 264.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 52.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

East West Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.55 59.58 58.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.55 59.58 58.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.02 53.12 51.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.52 2.45 2.34
Depreciation 0.47 0.31 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.66 1.94 2.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.88 1.75 2.36
Other Income -0.01 0.11 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 1.86 2.55
Interest 2.30 1.68 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.43 0.18 1.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.43 0.18 1.08
Tax -0.20 0.32 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.22 -0.14 0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.22 -0.14 0.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.22 -0.14 0.74
Equity Share Capital 24.62 24.62 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited