East West Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.52% from Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 264.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 52.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.
East West shares closed at 5.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -49.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|East West Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.55
|59.58
|58.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.55
|59.58
|58.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.02
|53.12
|51.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.52
|2.45
|2.34
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.31
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.66
|1.94
|2.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|1.75
|2.36
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|1.86
|2.55
|Interest
|2.30
|1.68
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|0.18
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|0.18
|1.08
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.32
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-0.14
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-0.14
|0.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.22
|-0.14
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|24.62
|24.62
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited