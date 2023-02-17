East West Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.52% from Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 264.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 52.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

East West shares closed at 5.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -49.91% over the last 12 months.