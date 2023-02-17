English
    East West Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for East West Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.52% from Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 264.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 52.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

    East West shares closed at 5.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -49.91% over the last 12 months.

    East West Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.5559.5858.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.5559.5858.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.0253.1251.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.522.452.34
    Depreciation0.470.310.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.661.942.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.881.752.36
    Other Income-0.010.110.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.862.55
    Interest2.301.681.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.430.181.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.430.181.08
    Tax-0.200.320.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-0.140.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-0.140.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.22-0.140.74
    Equity Share Capital24.6224.6221.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.010.07
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.010.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.010.07
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.010.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am