East West Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.57 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.57 crore in December 2021 up 39.47% from Rs. 41.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 293.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021 up 68.05% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020.

East West EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2020.

East West shares closed at 11.23 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.79% returns over the last 6 months and 32.74% over the last 12 months.