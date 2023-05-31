East Coast Stee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 44.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2023 down 44.19% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 108.86% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

East Coast Stee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2022.

East Coast Stee shares closed at 35.15 on January 04, 2023 (BSE)