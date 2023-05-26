East Buildtech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 25.47% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 59.2% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

East Buildtech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

East Buildtech shares closed at 21.00 on May 12, 2023 (BSE)