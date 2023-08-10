English
    East Buildtech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 59.71% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East Buildtech are:Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 59.71% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 133.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.East Buildtech shares closed at 25.50 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.56% returns over the last 12 months.
    East Buildtech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.260.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.260.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.01--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.060.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.190.00
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.190.00
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.17-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.17-0.01
    Tax-0.010.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.13-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.13-0.01
    Equity Share Capital1.911.911.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.68-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.140.68-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.68-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.140.68-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #East Buildtech #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

