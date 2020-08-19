East Buildtech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2020 up 21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 2.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

East Buildtech shares closed at 9.79 on August 13, 2020 (BSE)