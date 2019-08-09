East Buildtech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 66.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for East Buildtech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 66.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 639.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
East Buildtech shares closed at 10.77 on June 04, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:21 pm