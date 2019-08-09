East Buildtech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 66.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 66.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 639.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

East Buildtech shares closed at 10.77 on June 04, 2019 (BSE)