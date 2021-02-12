East Buildtech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 204.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 204.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 196.54% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

East Buildtech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2019.

East Buildtech shares closed at 10.20 on January 12, 2021 (BSE)