EaseMyTrip Q2 net profit zooms over 4-fold to Rs 27 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Online travel firm EaseMyTrip on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.12 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 59.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 22.29 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 507.50 apiece on BSE, up 5 per cent over previous close.