    Earum Pharmace Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 59.96% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Earum Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in June 2023 down 59.96% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 177.19% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.Earum Pharmace shares closed at 1.05 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.28% returns over the last 6 months and -51.83% over the last 12 months.
    Earum Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.711.534.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.711.534.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.570.974.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.72-1.450.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.00
    Depreciation0.020.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.780.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.681.17-0.50
    Other Income0.66--0.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.021.170.36
    Interest0.260.15--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.281.030.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.281.030.36
    Tax--0.26--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.770.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.770.36
    Equity Share Capital49.4212.3412.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.040.29
    Diluted EPS--0.040.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.040.06
    Diluted EPS--0.040.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

