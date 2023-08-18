Earum Pharmace Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 59.96% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.71 1.53 4.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.71 1.53 4.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.57 0.97 4.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 -1.45 0.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.00 Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.78 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 1.17 -0.50 Other Income 0.66 -- 0.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 1.17 0.36 Interest 0.26 0.15 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 1.03 0.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.28 1.03 0.36 Tax -- 0.26 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 0.77 0.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 0.77 0.36 Equity Share Capital 49.42 12.34 12.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.04 0.29 Diluted EPS -- 0.04 0.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.04 0.06 Diluted EPS -- 0.04 0.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited