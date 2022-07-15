Earum Pharmace Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, up 43.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in June 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 110.64% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 111.48% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

Earum Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2021.

Earum Pharmace shares closed at 3.89 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.87% over the last 12 months.