Earum Pharmace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 76.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 76.13% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.