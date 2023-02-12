 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earum Pharmace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 76.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Earum Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 76.13% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Earum Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.17 7.11 4.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.17 7.11 4.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.33 6.65 4.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.36 0.35 -0.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.00 --
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 0.04 0.95
Other Income 1.40 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.51 0.04 0.95
Interest 0.14 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.37 0.04 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.37 0.04 0.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.37 0.04 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.37 0.04 0.95
Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.34 12.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.01 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.22 -- 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.01 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.22 -- 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited