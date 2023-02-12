English
    Earum Pharmace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 76.13% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Earum Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 76.13% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

    Earum Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.177.114.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.177.114.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.336.654.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.360.35-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.00--
    Depreciation0.030.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.050.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.040.95
    Other Income1.40----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.510.040.95
    Interest0.14----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.370.040.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.370.040.95
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.370.040.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.370.040.95
    Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.010.15
    Diluted EPS0.22--0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.010.15
    Diluted EPS0.22--0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited