Earnings preview: Q3 to bring PAT, margin growth for banks

Aparna Iyer
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Early updates of select private sector banks show that the low-cost current and savings account deposits have remained stagnant during Q3FY2023, an indication of a shift to term deposits by customers

India’s banks are likely to report yet another feel-good quarter of strong operating performance for Q3FY2023 as a surge in disbursements amid rising interest rates is likely to boost both the top line and the bottom line.

The heft of the liability side and the management outlook would determine which lenders would remain the market favourite.

Analysts estimate that the net profit of the banking sector could expand 30-35 percent year on year (YoY) for the third quarter on the back of a stellar 18 percent loan growth and stable to improving net interest margins.

Given the robust credit growth and margins, core interest income, too, is expected to show healthy growth. Low credit costs and provisioning needs amidst a secular improvement in asset quality would further boost profits.

Public sector banks are likely to show outsized growth in profits, led mainly by falling provisions.

Operating profit boost