Comment | Earnings hit another hump in December quarter, but FY20 will be different

The December quarter corporate results show that hopes of strong earnings growth remain elusive. We have had a long wait for an improvement in earnings and every time one or the other party pooper comes around to dash our hopes. The recent Q3 results season was no different.

This time around, it was inventory losses in oil marketing companies, sagging profitability of metal companies and the faltering pace in the auto sector that brought down the aggregate profit growth figures for companies in the benchmark indices. That’s not to forget the huge write off by Tata Motors on JLR, resulting in a massive reported net loss of Rs27,000 crore.

No wonder that the consensus is of lower earnings estimates for FY2019. The Street now expects Nifty companies to report earnings growth of 7-8 per cent in FY19 now, a far cry from the forecast of well over 20 per cent growth at the beginning of the fiscal year.

But the Street’s optimism on a strong revival in earnings growth in FY20 remains intact. Yes, we are likely to begin the next fiscal with consensus forecast of 24-25 per cent growth in aggregate profits of the companies that make up the Nifty. Going by the experience of the past five years, the earnings forecast for FY20 appears to be an uphill task. But this time it could be different. Yes, you heard it right. It is different this time.

Banks to do the trick

The optimism stems from the clear signs of peaking out of asset quality issues in the banking sector. The three big corporate lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India slipped into the red in the past couple of years due to the need for enhanced provisioning against recognition of bad loans under the Reserve Bank of India’s revised norms.

Normalisation of earnings of these three banks alone could generate an alpha of close to Rs40,000 crore and consequently contribute to a double-digit growth in the aggregate earnings of the Sensex companies in FY20. With a regular 8-10% average growth in the other constituents of the index, the overall growth could comfortably surpass the magic figure of 20 per cent earnings growth in FY20.

Can revival in earnings drive markets?

Ideally, the returns could mirror the growth in earnings during the next fiscal (FY20) given the fact that the downgrade cycle would be largely behind us and the overall macro scenario also turns favourable. With inflation expectations anchored, global commodity prices likely to remain weak due to faltering global demand and RBI’s stance turning accommodative, the macro scenario does not call for further de-rating of the valuation multiples.

Gaurav Dua is head of research at Sharekhan. Views are personal.