 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Early-bird results show tepid India Inc profits in Q4 season

Ravindra Sonavane
May 03, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Disappointing growth by IT companies drags down corporate performance in the fourth quarter while consumer and auto sectors maintain sustained momentum, shows a Moneycontrol analysis of results announced by 180 companies so far.

BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil engineering and construction company has secured new order worth Rs 238 crore, from Embassy Construction. The said contract is expected to be executed within 28 months. The total order book as on date stands at Rs 2,518 crore.

The initial January-March 2003 quarter earnings paint a dim picture of corporate profits, mainly due to lacklustre growth reported by IT firms. However, there is a silver lining to this trend: an improvement in operating profits.

Aggregate net sales increased by 14.63 percent YoY, according to a Moneycontrol analysis of 180 companies which have reported earnings for the March quarter, and for which comparable data was available for the preceding 15 quarters. While this is still a notable increase, it is the slowest growth rate since the December 2020 quarter.

The net profit growth, at just 4.2 percent YoY, was flat compared to the same period last year, hit by higher interest costs and depreciation, although there was a sequential growth of 14.54 percent. Interest costs and total expenditure have risen by 45.6 percent and 12.38 percent YoY, respectively. The analysis excluded banking, financial services, insurance, and oil & gas firms as they follow a different revenue model.

Anmol Das, Head of Research at Teji Mandi, said, "Overall demand looks dented due to inflation globally, as observed from the net sales growth. However, it's important to consider that early earnings data is significantly biased due to the lacklustre growth posted by IT companies."