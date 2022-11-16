 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-Land Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 6% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)

E-Land Apparel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.52 76.25 48.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.52 76.25 48.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.48 41.51 28.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.32 3.48 -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.67 13.84 11.66
Depreciation 1.15 1.15 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.28 11.26 7.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.26 5.01 0.36
Other Income 0.49 0.35 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.74 5.36 1.01
Interest 12.94 12.35 11.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.20 -6.99 -10.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.20 -6.99 -10.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.20 -6.99 -10.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.20 -6.99 -10.85
Equity Share Capital 47.99 47.99 47.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.13 -1.46 -2.26
Diluted EPS -2.13 -1.46 -2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.13 -1.46 -2.26
Diluted EPS -2.13 -1.46 -2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am