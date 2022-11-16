E-Land Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 6% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

