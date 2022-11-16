E-Land Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 6% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.
E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.52
|76.25
|48.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.52
|76.25
|48.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.48
|41.51
|28.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|3.48
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.67
|13.84
|11.66
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.15
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.28
|11.26
|7.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.26
|5.01
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.35
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.74
|5.36
|1.01
|Interest
|12.94
|12.35
|11.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.20
|-6.99
|-10.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.20
|-6.99
|-10.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.20
|-6.99
|-10.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.20
|-6.99
|-10.85
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-1.46
|-2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-1.46
|-2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-1.46
|-2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-1.46
|-2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited