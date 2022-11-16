English
    E-Land Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 6% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

    E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)

    E-Land Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.5276.2548.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.5276.2548.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.4841.5128.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.323.48-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6713.8411.66
    Depreciation1.151.151.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2811.267.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.265.010.36
    Other Income0.490.350.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.745.361.01
    Interest12.9412.3511.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.20-6.99-10.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.20-6.99-10.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.20-6.99-10.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.20-6.99-10.85
    Equity Share Capital47.9947.9947.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.13-1.46-2.26
    Diluted EPS-2.13-1.46-2.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.13-1.46-2.26
    Diluted EPS-2.13-1.46-2.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am