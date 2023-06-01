English
    E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.60 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.60 crore in March 2023 up 1.03% from Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2023 up 109.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

    E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)

    E-Land Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.6038.8957.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.6038.8957.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.3622.2435.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.97-4.04-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8212.5913.28
    Depreciation1.151.150.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.086.4910.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.220.46-2.80
    Other Income1.000.313.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.230.770.63
    Interest12.6912.9711.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.46-12.21-10.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.46-12.21-10.82
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.46-12.21-10.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.46-12.21-10.82
    Equity Share Capital47.9947.9947.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.18-2.54-2.25
    Diluted EPS-2.18-2.54-2.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.18-2.54-2.25
    Diluted EPS-2.18-2.54-2.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am