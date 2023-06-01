E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.60 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.60 crore in March 2023 up 1.03% from Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2023 up 109.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)