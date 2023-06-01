E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.60 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.60 crore in March 2023 up 1.03% from Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2023 up 109.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.60
|38.89
|57.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.60
|38.89
|57.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.36
|22.24
|35.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.97
|-4.04
|-0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.82
|12.59
|13.28
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.15
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.08
|6.49
|10.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.22
|0.46
|-2.80
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.31
|3.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.23
|0.77
|0.63
|Interest
|12.69
|12.97
|11.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.46
|-12.21
|-10.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.46
|-12.21
|-10.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.46
|-12.21
|-10.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.46
|-12.21
|-10.82
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-2.54
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-2.54
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-2.54
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-2.54
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
