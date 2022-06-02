 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore in March 2022 up 38.32% from Rs. 41.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 82.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)

E-Land Apparel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.01 48.48 41.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.01 48.48 41.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.71 25.80 24.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.84 -0.06 -0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.28 12.20 11.10
Depreciation 0.98 0.99 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.68 5.50 7.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.80 4.05 -2.10
Other Income 3.43 0.75 1.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 4.81 -0.14
Interest 11.45 11.48 11.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.82 -6.68 -11.63
Exceptional Items -- 11.44 --
P/L Before Tax -10.82 4.77 -11.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.82 4.77 -11.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.82 4.77 -11.63
Equity Share Capital 47.99 47.99 47.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 0.99 -2.42
Diluted EPS -2.25 0.99 -2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 0.99 -2.42
Diluted EPS -2.25 0.99 -2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #E-Land Apparel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
