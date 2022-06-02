E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore in March 2022 up 38.32% from Rs. 41.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 82.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)