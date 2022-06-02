E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore in March 2022 up 38.32% from Rs. 41.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 82.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.
E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.01
|48.48
|41.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.01
|48.48
|41.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.71
|25.80
|24.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.84
|-0.06
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.28
|12.20
|11.10
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.99
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.68
|5.50
|7.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|4.05
|-2.10
|Other Income
|3.43
|0.75
|1.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|4.81
|-0.14
|Interest
|11.45
|11.48
|11.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.82
|-6.68
|-11.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|11.44
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.82
|4.77
|-11.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.82
|4.77
|-11.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.82
|4.77
|-11.63
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|0.99
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|0.99
|-2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|0.99
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|0.99
|-2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited