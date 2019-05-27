E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, up 5.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in March 2019 up 5.7% from Rs. 44.05 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2019 up 80.56% from Rs. 38.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 up 76.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.
E-Land Apparel shares closed at 6.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.56
|44.39
|44.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.56
|44.39
|44.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.64
|20.71
|21.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.35
|5.18
|3.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.18
|13.10
|15.04
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.49
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.84
|8.41
|4.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-3.50
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.08
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|-3.42
|0.04
|Interest
|7.85
|10.65
|2.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.44
|-14.06
|-2.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-36.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.44
|-14.06
|-38.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.44
|-14.06
|-38.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.44
|-14.06
|-38.28
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-2.93
|-7.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-2.93
|-7.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-2.93
|-7.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-2.93
|-7.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited