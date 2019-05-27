E-Land Apparel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, up 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in March 2019 up 5.7% from Rs. 44.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2019 up 80.56% from Rs. 38.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 up 76.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 6.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.