    E-Land Apparel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 76.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 down 0.27% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in June 2023 up 2.3% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022.

    E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)

    E-Land Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.5457.6076.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.5457.6076.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.4030.3641.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.343.973.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7713.8213.84
    Depreciation0.761.151.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.957.0811.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.341.225.01
    Other Income0.561.000.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.902.235.36
    Interest12.9112.6912.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.01-10.46-6.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.01-10.46-6.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.01-10.46-6.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.01-10.46-6.99
    Equity Share Capital47.9947.9947.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.46-2.18-1.46
    Diluted EPS-1.46-2.18-1.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.46-2.18-1.46
    Diluted EPS-1.46-2.18-1.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

