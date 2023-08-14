E-Land Apparel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 76.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 down 0.27% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in June 2023 up 2.3% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)