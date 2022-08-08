E-Land Apparel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.25 crore, up 227.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.25 crore in June 2022 up 227.85% from Rs. 23.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.2% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022 up 607.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.
E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)
|
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.25
|57.01
|23.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.25
|57.01
|23.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.51
|35.71
|12.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.48
|-0.84
|-0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.84
|13.28
|8.03
|Depreciation
|1.15
|0.98
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.26
|10.68
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.01
|-2.80
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.35
|3.43
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.36
|0.63
|0.06
|Interest
|12.35
|11.45
|11.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-10.82
|-11.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.99
|-10.82
|-11.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.99
|-10.82
|-11.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.99
|-10.82
|-11.70
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-2.25
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-2.25
|-2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-2.25
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-2.25
|-2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited