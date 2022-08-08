 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-Land Apparel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.25 crore, up 227.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.25 crore in June 2022 up 227.85% from Rs. 23.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.2% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022 up 607.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

E-Land Apparel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.25 57.01 23.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.25 57.01 23.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.51 35.71 12.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.48 -0.84 -0.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.84 13.28 8.03
Depreciation 1.15 0.98 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.26 10.68 3.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.01 -2.80 -0.53
Other Income 0.35 3.43 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.36 0.63 0.06
Interest 12.35 11.45 11.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.99 -10.82 -11.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.99 -10.82 -11.70
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.99 -10.82 -11.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.99 -10.82 -11.70
Equity Share Capital 47.99 47.99 47.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.46 -2.25 -2.44
Diluted EPS -1.46 -2.25 -2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.46 -2.25 -2.44
Diluted EPS -1.46 -2.25 -2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
