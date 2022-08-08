E-Land Apparel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.25 crore, up 227.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.25 crore in June 2022 up 227.85% from Rs. 23.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.2% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022 up 607.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)