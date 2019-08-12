E-Land Apparel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.49 crore, down 22.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.49 crore in June 2019 down 22.49% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2019 down 33.21% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2019 down 802.44% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 6.35 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 35.11% returns over the last 6 months and -30.98% over the last 12 months.