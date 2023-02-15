 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 19.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in December 2022 down 19.78% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 356.11% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 66.9% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.89 57.52 48.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.89 57.52 48.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.24 32.48 25.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.04 -0.32 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.59 13.67 12.20
Depreciation 1.15 1.15 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.49 8.28 5.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 2.26 4.05
Other Income 0.31 0.49 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 2.74 4.81
Interest 12.97 12.94 11.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.21 -10.20 -6.68
Exceptional Items -- -- 11.44
P/L Before Tax -12.21 -10.20 4.77
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.21 -10.20 4.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.21 -10.20 4.77
Equity Share Capital 47.99 47.99 47.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 -2.13 0.99
Diluted EPS -2.54 -2.13 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 -2.13 0.99
Diluted EPS -2.54 -2.13 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited