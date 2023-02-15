English
    E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 19.78% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in December 2022 down 19.78% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 356.11% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 66.9% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

    E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)

    E-Land Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.8957.5248.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.8957.5248.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2432.4825.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.04-0.32-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5913.6712.20
    Depreciation1.151.150.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.498.285.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.462.264.05
    Other Income0.310.490.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.772.744.81
    Interest12.9712.9411.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.21-10.20-6.68
    Exceptional Items----11.44
    P/L Before Tax-12.21-10.204.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.21-10.204.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.21-10.204.77
    Equity Share Capital47.9947.9947.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-2.130.99
    Diluted EPS-2.54-2.130.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-2.130.99
    Diluted EPS-2.54-2.130.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

