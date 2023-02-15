E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 19.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in December 2022 down 19.78% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 356.11% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 66.9% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)