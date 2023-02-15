E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 19.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in December 2022 down 19.78% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 356.11% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 66.9% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.89
|57.52
|48.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.89
|57.52
|48.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.24
|32.48
|25.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.04
|-0.32
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.59
|13.67
|12.20
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.15
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.49
|8.28
|5.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|2.26
|4.05
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.49
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|2.74
|4.81
|Interest
|12.97
|12.94
|11.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.21
|-10.20
|-6.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.21
|-10.20
|4.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.21
|-10.20
|4.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.21
|-10.20
|4.77
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-2.13
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-2.13
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-2.13
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-2.13
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited