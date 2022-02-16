E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.48 crore, up 39.89% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.48 crore in December 2021 up 39.89% from Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021 up 137.6% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021 up 28900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
E-Land Apparel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2020.
E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.48
|48.83
|34.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.48
|48.83
|34.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.80
|28.33
|18.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.15
|2.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.20
|11.66
|10.99
|Depreciation
|0.99
|1.00
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.50
|7.63
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.05
|0.36
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.64
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|1.01
|-1.03
|Interest
|11.48
|11.86
|11.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.68
|-10.85
|-12.68
|Exceptional Items
|11.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.77
|-10.85
|-12.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.77
|-10.85
|-12.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.77
|-10.85
|-12.68
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|-2.26
|-2.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|-2.26
|-2.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|-2.26
|-2.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|-2.26
|-2.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited