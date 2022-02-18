E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.48 crore, up 39.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.48 crore in December 2021 up 39.89% from Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021 up 137.6% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021 up 28900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

E-Land Apparel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2020.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)