E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore in December 2020 up 0.88% from Rs. 34.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2020 up 12.55% from Rs. 14.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.70 on September 23, 2019 (NSE)