E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.39 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.39 crore in December 2018 up 17.31% from Rs. 37.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2018 up 15.19% from Rs. 16.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2018 up 66.55% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2017.

E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.91% returns over the last 6 months and -74.04% over the last 12 months.