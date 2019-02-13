E-Land Apparel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.39 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E-Land Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.39 crore in December 2018 up 17.31% from Rs. 37.84 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2018 up 15.19% from Rs. 16.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2018 up 66.55% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2017.
E-Land Apparel shares closed at 4.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.91% returns over the last 6 months and -74.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|E-Land Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.39
|37.87
|37.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.39
|37.87
|37.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.71
|23.05
|27.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.18
|-4.95
|-4.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.10
|13.28
|15.36
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.50
|7.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.41
|5.71
|8.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|0.27
|-16.45
|Other Income
|0.08
|1.20
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.42
|1.47
|-16.04
|Interest
|10.65
|10.38
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.06
|-8.92
|-16.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.06
|-8.92
|-16.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.06
|-8.92
|-16.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.06
|-8.92
|-16.58
|Equity Share Capital
|47.99
|47.99
|47.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.93
|-1.86
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.93
|-1.86
|-3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.93
|-1.86
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.93
|-1.86
|-3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited