Dynemic Product Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.54 crore, up 5.24% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 39.54 crore in September 2018 up 5.24% from Rs. 37.57 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2018 down 6.49% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2018 down 18.67% from Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2017.

Dynemic Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.95 in September 2017.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 138.40 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.43% returns over the last 6 months and -20.66% over the last 12 months.