    Dynemic Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.42 crore, up 0.9% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.42 crore in March 2023 up 0.9% from Rs. 71.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 172.81% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

    Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.31 in March 2022.

    Dynemic Product shares closed at 327.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.56% over the last 12 months.

    Dynemic Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.4273.7471.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.4273.7471.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.7332.0632.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods-2.041.776.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.714.96-2.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.054.434.60
    Depreciation4.144.233.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7722.3821.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.473.925.25
    Other Income0.220.050.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.693.965.44
    Interest3.593.713.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.100.251.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.100.251.67
    Tax-0.33--6.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.430.25-4.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.430.25-4.72
    Equity Share Capital11.6911.5111.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.880.22-4.31
    Diluted EPS2.880.22-4.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.880.22-4.31
    Diluted EPS2.880.22-4.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Dynemic Product #Dynemic Products #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am