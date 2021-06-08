Dynemic Product Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore, up 25.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore in March 2021 up 25.99% from Rs. 45.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2021 down 27.5% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2021 up 3.75% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2020.

Dynemic Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.82 in March 2020.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 503.65 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.79% returns over the last 6 months and 316.07% over the last 12 months.