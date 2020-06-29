Dynemic Product Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.75 crore, down 7.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.75 crore in March 2020 down 7.01% from Rs. 49.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2020 up 42.42% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2020 up 6.54% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2019.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2019.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 138.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.