Dynemic Product Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.20 crore, up 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.20 crore in March 2019 up 10.31% from Rs. 44.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019 up 29.7% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2019 up 14.61% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2018.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2018.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 103.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.11% returns over the last 6 months and -40.36% over the last 12 months.