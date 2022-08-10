Dynemic Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.98 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.98 crore in June 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 58.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2022 down 195.23% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 98.33% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 459.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.11% over the last 12 months.