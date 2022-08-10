 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dynemic Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.98 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.98 crore in June 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 58.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2022 down 195.23% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 98.33% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 459.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.11% over the last 12 months.

Dynemic Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.98 71.78 58.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.98 71.78 58.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.73 32.55 30.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.32 6.38 2.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.88 -2.58 -1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.24 4.60 2.12
Depreciation 4.17 3.98 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.40 21.60 11.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.99 5.25 12.30
Other Income 0.04 0.19 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.95 5.44 12.32
Interest 4.29 3.76 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.24 1.67 11.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.24 1.67 11.65
Tax -- 6.39 3.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.24 -4.72 8.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.24 -4.72 8.65
Equity Share Capital 11.51 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.18 -4.31 7.64
Diluted EPS -7.18 -4.31 7.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.18 -4.31 7.64
Diluted EPS -7.18 -4.31 7.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Dynemic Product #Dynemic Products #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.