Dynemic Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.98 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.98 crore in June 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 58.76 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2022 down 195.23% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 98.33% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.
Dynemic Product shares closed at 459.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.11% over the last 12 months.
|Dynemic Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.98
|71.78
|58.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.98
|71.78
|58.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.73
|32.55
|30.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.32
|6.38
|2.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.88
|-2.58
|-1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.24
|4.60
|2.12
|Depreciation
|4.17
|3.98
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.40
|21.60
|11.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.99
|5.25
|12.30
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.19
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.95
|5.44
|12.32
|Interest
|4.29
|3.76
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.24
|1.67
|11.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.24
|1.67
|11.65
|Tax
|--
|6.39
|3.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.24
|-4.72
|8.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.24
|-4.72
|8.65
|Equity Share Capital
|11.51
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.18
|-4.31
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.18
|-4.31
|7.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.18
|-4.31
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.18
|-4.31
|7.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
