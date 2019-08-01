Dynemic Product Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.75 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.75 crore in June 2019 up 23.61% from Rs. 37.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2019 up 57.99% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2019 up 40.42% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2018.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.19 in June 2018.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 118.80 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.75% over the last 12 months.