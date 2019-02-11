Dynemic Product Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.06 crore, down 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.06 crore in December 2018 down 12.34% from Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2018 down 18.32% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2018 down 18.63% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2017.

Dynemic Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2017.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 104.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.08% over the last 12 months.