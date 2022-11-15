Dynemic Product Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.41 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 84.41 65.23 57.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 84.41 65.23 57.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 46.70 41.73 30.39 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.24 2.32 3.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.66 -6.88 -0.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.45 4.24 2.68 Depreciation 4.22 4.17 2.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.02 23.57 13.48 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.44 -3.90 5.70 Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.50 -3.86 5.74 Interest 4.52 4.29 1.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.98 -8.14 3.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.98 -8.14 3.87 Tax 0.01 0.02 -1.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 -8.17 5.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.97 -8.17 5.25 Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.97 -8.17 5.25 Equity Share Capital 11.51 11.51 11.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.84 -7.12 4.64 Diluted EPS 0.84 -7.12 4.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.84 -7.12 4.64 Diluted EPS 0.84 -7.12 4.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited