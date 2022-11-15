Dynemic Product Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.41 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.41 crore in September 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 57.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 81.58% from Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2022 up 14.22% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2021.

Dynemic Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in September 2021.