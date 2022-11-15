Dynemic Product Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.41 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.41 crore in September 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 57.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 81.58% from Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2022 up 14.22% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2021.
Dynemic Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in September 2021.
|Dynemic Product shares closed at 381.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -31.47% over the last 12 months.
|Dynemic Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.41
|65.23
|57.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.41
|65.23
|57.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.70
|41.73
|30.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.24
|2.32
|3.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.66
|-6.88
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.45
|4.24
|2.68
|Depreciation
|4.22
|4.17
|2.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.02
|23.57
|13.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.44
|-3.90
|5.70
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.50
|-3.86
|5.74
|Interest
|4.52
|4.29
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.98
|-8.14
|3.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.98
|-8.14
|3.87
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|-1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.97
|-8.17
|5.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.97
|-8.17
|5.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.97
|-8.17
|5.25
|Equity Share Capital
|11.51
|11.51
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|-7.12
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|-7.12
|4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|-7.12
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|-7.12
|4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited