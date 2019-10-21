Dynemic Product Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 45.58 crore, up 15.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.58 crore in September 2019 up 15.28% from Rs. 39.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2019 up 27.09% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2019 up 42.61% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2018.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.81 in September 2018.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 124.30 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -15.84% over the last 12 months.