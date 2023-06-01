Dynemic Product Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.43 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.43 crore in March 2023 up 0.91% from Rs. 71.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2023 up 183.42% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2023 up 15.09% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2022.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 332.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.69% returns over the last 6 months and -27.48% over the last 12 months.