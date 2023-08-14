Dynemic Product Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.16 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.16 crore in June 2023 up 4.48% from Rs. 65.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 123.39% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2023 up 2951.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2022.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 299.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.