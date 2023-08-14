English
    Dynemic Product Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.16 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.16 crore in June 2023 up 4.48% from Rs. 65.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 123.39% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2023 up 2951.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2022.

    Dynemic Product shares closed at 299.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.

    Dynemic Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.1672.4365.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.1672.4365.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.3740.7341.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.73-2.042.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.69-3.71-6.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.935.054.24
    Depreciation4.194.144.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4121.7923.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.226.46-3.90
    Other Income0.050.230.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.276.69-3.86
    Interest2.563.594.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.713.10-8.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.713.10-8.14
    Tax0.79-0.830.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.913.93-8.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.913.93-8.17
    Minority Interest0.00--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.913.94-8.17
    Equity Share Capital11.6811.6911.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.643.32-7.12
    Diluted EPS1.643.32-7.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.643.32-7.12
    Diluted EPS1.643.32-7.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

